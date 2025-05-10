Chinese SH-15 artillery, Turkish drone, Fatah-2 missile, along with PAF F-16 and JF-17 used by Pakistan in this strike.

A missile was intercepted over Sirsa skies early on Saturday morning. Chinese SH-15 artillery, Turkish drone, Fatah-2 missile, along with PAF F-16 and JF-17 used by Pakistan in this strike.



The Fattah-1 missile is a hypersonic missile, known for its speed, precision and maneuverability, as well as its ability to evade even the most advanced missile defense systems.



India also foiled Pakistan's bid to target the air force station at Jammu.