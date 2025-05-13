The Army received support from commercial satellite operators such as Maxar, a US-based company that provides satellite images to governments and non-governmental organizations worldwide.

In a significant demonstration of India's capabilities in leveraging space technology for military operations, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) played a crucial role in the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. This operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and its success was attributed to the strategic use of space assets.

How ISRO supported 'operation Sindoor'?

According to senior ISRO officials, the Indian Army utilised a combination of domestic and international commercial space assets to gather critical information and support the operation. ISRO's teams worked around the clock to provide satellite data and images that helped the Army plan and execute the mission.

The operation leveraged data from India's Cartosat satellite series, which provides high-resolution images and videos. Additionally, the Army received support from commercial satellite operators such as Maxar, a US-based company that provides satellite images to governments and non-governmental organizations worldwide.

Use of domestic and international space Assets

The use of space assets enabled the Army to gather intelligence and make informed decisions. The satellite data and images provided critical information on enemy movements and positions, allowing the Army to plan and execute the operation with precision.

ISRO officials expressed pride in being able to contribute to the success of the operation, highlighting the importance of space technology in supporting national security. The agency's role in providing satellite data and images demonstrates India's growing capabilities in space-based surveillance and reconnaissance.

India's growing space capabilities

The success of Operation Sindoor underscores the significance of space technology in modern warfare and highlights India's commitment to leveraging science and technology to support its national security objectives. With its growing space capabilities, India is well-positioned to address emerging security challenges and protect its interests.