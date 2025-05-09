On May 7 and 8, Pakistan made a desperate retaliatory attempt to carry out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, drone attacks were foiled in Amritsar even as multiple explosions were heard in the city.

On May 7 and 8, Pakistan made a desperate retaliatory attempt to carry out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions, targeting Indian military infrastructure. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations. However, most of them were shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

"The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones", Quraishi said.

Pakistan's attempted attacks come after India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The major military operation launched by the Indian armed forces successfully knocked down nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).