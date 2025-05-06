After the Pahalgam terror attack, India has been strengthening both its military and even preparing citizens for any possible potential emergencies. Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after which the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed nationwide mock drills for May 7.

Mock drills in Delhi

In the national capital security has been tightened around Connaught Place. Responding to the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive for nationwide mock drills, the Delhi CM asserted that the national capital is fully prepared."Delhi is fully prepared for it. The people of Delhi and the government are with the country, and we are following everything directed by the central government.” In Delhi NCR region, mock drills will take place in New Delhi area and Delhi Cantonment. However, Noida and Ghaziabad which are part of Uttar Pradesh will not have mock drills. A total of 13 districts in UP will have mock drills.

What will happen during mock drills

The nationwide drill, which is scheduled for May 7, will take place in 259 locations over the country in three categories. First, Air raid sirens will sound across many parts of India on Wednesday, where civilians will participate in mock drills. During the drill, civilians and students in many areas will be trained in civil defence for protection in case of a hostile attack.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence, government sources said. They said the measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The sources said measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.



