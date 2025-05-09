A Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Firozpur and injured a family. The family has been rushed to hospital for further treatment

Pakistan has been continuosly conducting drone attacks across LoC in areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and some others. India is also on alert and has been intercepting its drone attacks. However, a Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Punjab's Firozpur which has injured a family. The family has been rushed to hospital for further treatment.

After the family was injured, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu says, "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army..."

In view of the current situation of tension, Indian government has ordered blackkout in many regions in both Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, states that border Pakistan. In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer has been under blackout. A complete blackout has been ordered in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot, Rajouri, Udhampur, Akhnoor and other areas and in Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, as Pakistani side continue shelling across LoC while India's air defence intercept Pakistani drones. In Punjab's Pathankot and Firozpur blackout, sirens and explosions were showing a picture of India Pakistan conflict. Explosions were also heard in Poonch, Jammu, and sirens sounded in Udhampur and Samba.

Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day. On Thursday Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.