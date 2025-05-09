India Pakistan Tension: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the current situation of the Railways. Operations of trains have been hampered in view of the current terror attacks, therefore, Ashwini Vaishnaw has planned to run special trains

As escalation by Pakistan has heightened tensions in India, particularly in the border states of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab where Pakistan has been violating ceasefire, shelling, and conducting drone attacks. Amid this, various ministers have been reviewing situations of their concerned ministry to take stock of security preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reviewed the security situation in the banking sector and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the current situation of the Railways. Operations of various trains have been hampered in view of the current terror attacks, therefore, Ashwini Vaishnaw has planned to run special trains in sensitive areas like Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra.

Railways to run special trains

Northern Railways CRPO, Himanshu Shekhar Upadyay says, "Today morning, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the situation. Since many airports have been shut down, he gave instructions to run special trains for the people stranded in those places. Five special trains are being run from Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra for Delhi... The train which has just arrived in Delhi, was boarded by IPL players and their teams... These players boarded the train from Jalandhar..."

Schools, banks, hospitals and other institutions have prepared for any emergency. However, flights, trains and other means of travel have been affected. At least 28 flights have been suspended till May 15 as a security measure. These special trains will operate to rescue people stranded in areas which Pakistan has been targeting continuously. Also, as flights have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, people rely majorly on trains to commute from the state.

To keep its borders secure, Indian government has ordered blackout in many regions in both Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer has been under blackout. A complete blackout has been ordered in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot, Rajouri, Udhampur, Akhnoor and other areas and in Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, as Pakistani side continue shelling across LoC while India's air defence intercept Pakistani drones. In Punjab's Pathankot and Firozpur blackout, sirens and explosions were showing a picture of India Pakistan conflict. Explosions were also heard in Poonch, Jammu, and sirens sounded in Udhampur and Samba.