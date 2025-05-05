India prepares civil defense mock drills amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, prompting strong national security measures.

In response to growing tensions with Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Ministry has instructed several states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7. These drills are aimed at preparing civilians and local authorities for emergency situations, especially those related to hostile attacks.

Why Mock Drills Are Being Conducted

The decision to conduct these mock drills follows a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 people, most of them tourists, lost their lives. The Indian government has strongly condemned the attack and vowed strict action against those responsible. As part of its security response, the Home Ministry is focusing on improving civil defence readiness across the country.

The planned drills will include activities such as testing air raid warning sirens, blackout rehearsals, and training civilians, including students, on how to stay safe during emergencies. These drills will also cover updating evacuation plans and practicing early camouflaging of vital government and military installations.

Blackout Rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantonment

Ahead of the nationwide drill, a 30-minute blackout rehearsal was already conducted in the Ferozepur Cantonment area in Punjab. From 9:00 to 9:30 PM, all lights were turned off as per the orders from senior officials. SHO Gurjant Singh from Ferozepur Cantt Police Station confirmed that vehicles with lights on were immediately stopped and their lights switched off. He added that police were on high alert and stationed at major intersections to ensure full compliance.

Government's Broader Response

In addition to the civil defence measures, the Indian government has given complete operational freedom to the armed forces to decide the nature, timing, and target of India's response to the Pahalgam attack. Other tough steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and banning all direct or indirect trade with the country.

An all-party meeting was held following the attack, where the opposition parties extended full support to the government. The Cabinet Committee on Security also met to discuss the attack, noting that it was aimed at disrupting peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after successful elections in the region.

India's multi-layered response, including civilian readiness, military planning, and diplomatic actions—signals a firm stand against terrorism and those who support it.