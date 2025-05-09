India Pakistan Tension: After Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Uri, it continued to operate alongside LoC as drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector, according to Defence sources.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur of Jammu Division, and sirens were heard. Explosions were also heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout. A complete blackout has been enforced in Firozpur, and sirens and explosions were heard.

Pakistan resorted to small arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The Indian Army has been responding proportionately.

Meanwhile, in a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."