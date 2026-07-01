India-Pakistan peace appeal: 117 leaders ask Modi, Sharif to end hostility

A joint appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, has been sent by several politicians and public figures urging a dialogue to restore peace and normal bilateral relations between the two countries. The appeal, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, has been signed by 117 people, 61 from India and 56 from Pakistan. Over 100 prominent figures requested the two governments to end the prolonged hostility, stating it was refusing millions of young people's opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.

A joint appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, has been sent by several politicians and public figures urging a dialogue to restore peace and normal bilateral relations between the two countries. The appeal, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, has been signed by 117 people, 61 from India and 56 from Pakistan. Over 100 prominent figures requested the two governments to end the prolonged hostility, stating it was refusing millions of young people's opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and former TMC minister and current AJUP leader Humayun Kabir, among others, were the Indian signatories. The Pakistani signatories include former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, National Assembly member Isphanyar Bhandara, and nuclear physicist and author Pervez Hoodbhoy.