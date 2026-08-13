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India-Pakistan Conflict: Will Islamabad be first to use nuclear bomb? Will Delhi stick to 'no-first-use' doctrine?

Chinese-born Canadian educator and geopolitical commentator Professor Jiang Xueqin, known for his research-based forecasts, was asked who could be next.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

India-Pakistan Conflict: Will Islamabad be first to use nuclear bomb? Will Delhi stick to 'no-first-use' doctrine?
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/ANI)
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In the nuclear age, the most alarming question isn’t who has the largest arsenal. It’s who might use one first. Nuclear weapons have only been used once — during World War II. Since then, many nations have acquired the technology, and the weapons themselves have grown far more lethal.

Chinese-born Canadian educator and geopolitical commentator Professor Jiang Xueqin, known for his research-based forecasts, was asked who could be next.

Professor Jiang warns Pakistan may strike first

Professor Jiang appeared on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast. Clips from the conversation were posted on August 11. When asked about the likelihood of nuclear weapons being used in a future conflict, he pointed to India’s western neighbor as the most probable scenario. According to Jiang, Pakistan would be the country most likely to use nuclear weapons first.

Professor Jiang, who has drawn attention for past geopolitical forecasts such as Donald Trump’s return to power in 2024 and a potential US-Iran conflict, was not forecasting an immediate nuclear war. In fact, he argued the opposite.

“I personally don’t believe nuclear weapons will ever be used in our lifetime, because there’s a universal taboo around them,” he said. But he qualified that statement.

"But if I had to guess which nation would most likely use the nukes first, it would be either India or Pakistan. Possibly Pakistan," he said.

 

The 50-year-old educator argued that the concern is less about Pakistan’s willingness to engage in nuclear conflict and more about the structural vulnerabilities it faces.

"Pakistan is a very, very weak, disorganised and corrupt nation with nuclear weapons. Its control systems may not be in place to restrain itself in an emergency," he said in a two-hour-long podcast.

In an interview with US-based journalist Mehdi Hasan in March, Professor Jiang conceded that he isn't actually a professor and that people started calling him that.

Why India is expected to avoid nuclear weapon use

Jiang called Pakistan “weak, poor, corrupt and divided,” and argued that if nuclear weapons were ever used, the most probable case would be a conflict between India and Pakistan.

The assessment is unsettling, but it highlights a strategic dynamic that has shaped South Asian nuclear politics for decades.

India and Pakistan follow different nuclear doctrines. India maintains a declared No First Use policy, though it has been discussed and qualified over time. In contrast, Pakistan has kept deliberate ambiguity and has not committed to No First Use.

Islamabad’s nuclear program is primarily designed to counter India’s bigger conventional military strength.

Professor Jiang's argument is built around that asymmetry.

"India doesn't have to use nuclear weapons against Islamabad, whereas Pakistan has to in order to survive against India," he said.

This calculation has featured consistently in Pakistan’s political and military rhetoric since the early 2000s.

Per data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India maintains a stockpile of 190 nuclear warheads, 12 of which were deployed for the first time in 2025. Pakistan is estimated to have approximately 170 warheads, though it has not deployed any to date.

Repeated nuclear threats from Pakistan’s leadership

In 2002, following the India-Pakistan military standoff that ended with Islamabad’s withdrawal from Kargil, then-President Pervez Musharraf warned that Pakistan could use nuclear weapons if its survival was at risk.  

In 2019, after the Pulwama terror attack and India’s Balakot airstrikes, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan cautioned that further escalation between the two nuclear states could trigger nuclear war. The statement was presented as a warning about escalation, but it also highlighted how central nuclear weapons were to Pakistan’s security thinking.  

The rhetoric resurfaced in May 2025 during Operation Sindoor — the India-Pakistan confrontation after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said nuclear weapons could be used in the event of a “direct danger to our existence.” He later downplayed it, calling the nuclear option a “very distant possibility” and saying it was not under consideration at the time.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said Islamabad had no plans to deploy nuclear warheads and that its conventional forces were adequate.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear program was meant for peaceful purposes and self-defense, not for aggression.

President Asif Ali Zardari, for his part, described Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal as a “credible minimum deterrent” meant to preserve strategic balance and guard against external threats.
But the sharpest comments recently came from Pakistan’s military leadership.

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