As escalations between India and Pakistan intensified, multiple districts in Gujarat observed a complete blackout as a precautionary measure, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

As escalations between India and Pakistan intensified, multiple districts in Gujarat observed a complete blackout as a precautionary measure, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

According to the official statement, a total blackout has been enforced in Kachchh, Banaskantha and Patan districts. In a series of posts on 'X', CMO stated, "A blackout has been enforced in all the villages of Suigam and Vav talukas in Banaskantha district amid the prevailing border situation. People are also advised to stay away from rumours and follow safety instructions issued by the authorities."

"Considering the current situation on border, a blackout is declared in the Kachchh district until further notice", it wrote in another post. In another post, the CMO said, "As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district."

The CMO also urged the citizens to refrain from spreading rumours and follow guidelines issued by the administration. Notably, both Kachchh and Banaskantha districts share a border with Pak.

Meanwhile, a total blackout has also been observed in Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Udhampur, Uri and Punjab's Pathankot among other regions as Pakistan continued attempting to direct drone attacks at the Indian bordering states.

In Punjab's Firozpur, three members of a family sustained burn injuries in explosion from the drone attack carried out by Pakistan. "Due to drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family", Dr Kamal Bagi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pakistan's attempted retaliatory moves come after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In one of the most significant military actions by India since 1971, nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed.