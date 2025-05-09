Although no official war announcements have been made, conflict between the two nations have intensified. Along with this, several rumours are being circulated online, crating confusion and panic among citizens. Here's a brief guide on do's and don'ts to follow.

Following India's 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam tragedy, Pakistan made desperate attempts to hit back at India by launching missiles on several Indian bordering states. However, those attempts were successfully foiled by the Indian armed forces.

Although no official war announcements have been made, conflict between the two nations have intensified. Along with this, several rumours are being circulated online, crating confusion and panic among citizens. Here's a brief guide on do's and don'ts to follow amid such critical times.

What to do:

1. Follow guidelines by the government and count on only reliable information shared by officials/military.

2. Assist local authorities during mock drill exercise, being conducted in several parts of the country as a precautionary measure.

3. Stay calm and prioritise helping elders, children and people with special abilities.

4. Prepare for emergency situations by keeping medicines/first-aid-box ready.

5. Maintain communal harmony and refrain from spreading rumours.

6. Especially for those living in bordering areas, seek safe shelters or hide in bunkers if needed.

What not to do:

1. Don't forward WhatsApp messages without checking the reliability of the same.

2. Don't make provocative posts on social media.

3. Do not share your city location or blackout details online.

4. Refrain from capturing military movements in your region.

5. Avoid unnecessary travel and crowded areas unless it's urgent.

6. Avoid panicking and making hasty decisions.

7. Do not react to misinformation. Assist security forces and the government with their repective jobs.