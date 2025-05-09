Amid rising conflicts with Pakistan after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation to the Pahalgam tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have cautioned citizens against a fake advisory being circulated online.

Amid rising conflicts with Pakistan after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation to the Pahalgam tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have cautioned citizens against a fake advisory being circulated online.

The advisory claims that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) has ordered the closure of educational institutions under further notice. "All schools, colleges, universities, across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice", the fake circular read. Moreover, it also claimed that the LG has ordered the restriction of civil movement in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Civil movement is restricted. Residents are advised to avoid any non-essential travel", it read.

The Information and PR Department, Jammu and Kashmir, took to 'X' and warned citizens against the fake circular. Sharing a copy of the same, it stated, "FAKE ORDER ALERT. An order restricting school institutions & civil movement is circulating on social media."

"The order is FAKE. Follow only official handles for verified updates", the PR department further said, adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in disseminating fake information/rumours.

Check the post here

The authorities also shared a copy of the original order, stating, "It is hereby clarified that the original order pertains to the appointment of Sh. Shaleen Kabra as the official spokesperson of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir. Any attempts to forge or misrepresent this order shall be treated as a serious offense. Miscreants engaging in such unlawful activities will face strict legal action under relevant provisions of law".