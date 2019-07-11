India, Pakistan brace for Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict, ICJ to deliver judgement next week

Both India and Pakistan are bracing for the verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav by International Court of Justice(ICJ) in Hague next week on 17th July. Both the countries will be sending their teams to Hague when the verdict will be announced at 6.30 pm IST next week.

Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said, "We will have to wait till 17th July. Not proper to speculate. We have submitted a memorial which is in the public domain. A team is going to represent Govt of India."

The final oral hearing on the case happened from February 18th to 21st, 2019 at the world court when both India and Pakistan presented their arguments.

Spokesperson of Pakistani Foreign Ministry Faisal Mohammed said, "We can not prejudge the verdict however we prepared for the case comprehensively."

Adding, "Since the matter is subjudice therefore we can not comment on it however we expect positive results since our case was well prepared."

India has been demanding consular access of Jadhav since 25 March 2016 when the High Commission of India in Islamabad was first informed of his custody with Pakistan authorities.

Jadhav is an Indian national who was kidnapped by Pakistani spy agency from Iran.