Will India-Pakistan back-channel talks begin soon? Has Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi come to India to de-escalate the India-Pakistan tension? Tehran sent its foreign minister to hold separate talks with Indian and Pakistani officials in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Aqarchi was in Islamabad when Indian forces targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. His visit was planned earlier, but the India-Pakistan tension skyrocketed after the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan.

Abbas Araghchi arrives in New Delhi

The Iranian Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to maintain restraint after arriving in Delhi on Thursday. He said, "Our region needs peace, especially to expand economic cooperation between regional countries, and we hope this will happen." He is expected to meet his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and co-chair the 20th Joint Commission meeting between India and Iran.

This year's meeting comes at a time when New Delhi and Tehran are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty. At the bilateral meeting, the two sides will discuss bilateral ties and ways to explore new possibilities and boost existing relations.

(A terrorist camp, flattened by Indian attack)

Iranian Foreign Minister holds talks in Pakistan

Before Araghchi's visit, Tehran condemned the terror attack in Kashmir by Pakistan-linked terrorists. It said in a statement, "Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India."

Before coming to India, Araghchi visited Pakistan with a political delegation and held meetings with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

India-Tehran Relations

Iran has deep economic and diplomatic relations with India. New Delhi is developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar port. Once developed, Chabahar may be a major focus of India's trade with Central Asia and Europe. New Delhi has invested $120 million in the project. Besides, India is helping Tehran construct a highway between Zaranj and Delaram, it will be a broader infrastructure development project in the region. New Delhi has offered a $250 million credit line for mutually identified projects in the country.