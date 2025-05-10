US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire.

Amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced that the two nations have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire. In a post on Truth Social, the US President announced that after a long night of talks mediated by the US, India and Pak have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire.

"I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter", Trump posted on Truth Social.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on 'X', "Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik."

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace", he added.

Earlier today, India struck at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in response to Pakistan's attempted attacks on 26 Indian locations. The escalation came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam attack in the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7. In one of the most significant military operations since 1971- India successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).