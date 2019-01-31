India-Pak spar as New Delhi expresses its displeasure to UK on Anti-India conferences

India has come strongly on Islamabad a day after Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was summoned after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads All Parties Hurriyat Conference in the Kahmir valley.

Highlighting the divergence in Pakistani government, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "This is a bit confusing is while one part of the government is talking about building bridges and peace, the other part is exactly acting the opposite of what one part is talking about. Absolutely no clarity and it lacks seriousness. "

On the Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone call, Raveesh said" No doubt that this again exposes Pakistan's duplicity when they talk about peace at one hand and at the same time working together with forces which are pushing or fomenting anti-India sentiments. "

This comes even as Islamabad summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Thursday morning. Islamabad has also in a press release issued by Pakistan's Foriegn Ministry "dismissed" objections raised by India on the phone call.FM Qureshi will be visiting United Kingdom soon for a number of events Anti-India Conferences on Kashmir. Events that are being organized in London includes an event at House of Commons and an exhibition from 4-5 February.

Reacting to the development, MEA spokesperson said, "What we have noticed in recent months, the level at which anti-India sentiments are being pushed across the world, this is something unprecedented. I don't think we have noticed this level of action on their part."

India has "strongly" taken the issue up with UK & hopes "they do understand our objections to proposed conference and take appropriate action"

Adding further, Raveesh said, "UK is aware of our sensitivities in the matter. As a friendly country and as a strategic partner we hope that government of UK will address our concerns which we have explained to them on the proposed conference which very clearly is intended to undermine the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."