Ray Dalio’s Great Powers Index 2024: India’s Rising Influence in Global and Regional Rankings

In a major update on global power dynamics, renowned investor Ray Dalio has released the Great Powers Index 2024, ranking the world’s most influential nations. The index evaluates countries based on key factors such as economic strength, military power, trade, and per capita influence. The findings suggest a shift in global power, with emerging nations like China and India challenging traditional Western dominance.

United States Retains Top Spot, China and India on the Rise

The United States continues to hold the title of the world’s strongest power, with a total strength score of 0.89, maintaining a lead over other nations. However, the report highlights the rapid growth of China, which ranks second with 0.80 total strength, and India’s steady rise in global influence.

According to the Great Powers Index 2024, the traditional power structures of the world are evolving. China’s growing economy and military expansion, along with India’s increasing global stature, signal a move towards a multipolar world order. Other developing nations are also strengthening their positions, making the global landscape more competitive.

Rankings of the Top 10 World Powers (2024)

Rank Country Total Strength Per Capita Strength

1 United States 0.89 0.71

2 China 0.80 0.30

3 Eurozone 0.56 0.43

4 Germany 0.38 0.54

5 Japan 0.33 0.40

6 South Korea 0.32 0.54

7 India 0.30 0.07

8 United Kingdom 0.29 0.46

9 France 0.27 0.45

10 Russia 0.26 0.28

India’s Economic Growth and Future Potential

One of the most significant takeaways from the report is India's rapid economic expansion. The country is projected to achieve the fastest real GDP growth over the next decade, positioning itself as a major player in the global economy.

India Surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index 2024

In addition to its growing global influence, India has also achieved a milestone in regional power rankings. According to an official statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power in the Asia Power Index. This achievement reflects India’s strong economic growth, youthful population, and increasing geopolitical influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"In a major shift, India surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power in the Asia Power Index, reflecting its increasing geopolitical stature," the ministry stated.

What is the Asia Power Index?

The Asia Power Index, launched by the Lowy Institute in 2018, is an annual assessment of power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region. It evaluates 27 countries based on their ability to shape and respond to regional developments.

The 2024 edition of the Asia Power Index highlights India’s steady rise in influence, with the country strengthening its position as a key regional power. As India continues to expand its economic and strategic presence, it is expected to play a vital role in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region.