India

INDIA

India overtakes Japan, set to surpass Germany to become third-largest economy by...

India's GDP is projected to grow to USD 7.3 trillion in the next five years, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated in its release. "With GDP valued at USD 4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

India overtakes Japan, set to surpass Germany to become third-largest economy by...
India is also the fastest-growing major economy with a size of 4.18 trillion US dollars.
India has taken over Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, the central government said in a statement on Tuesday. India is also currently the fastest-growing major economy with a size of 4.18 trillion US dollars (USD), the government further said, adding that the country is on track to surpass Germany as the world's third-largest economy by 2028. At present, the United States is the world's largest economy, followed by India's neighbour China at the second place.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow to USD 7.3 trillion in the next five years, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated in its release. "With GDP valued at USD 4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030," the government agency said.

The PIB statement added that India's real GDP has risen by 8.2 percent in second quarter (Q2) of financial year (FY) 2025-26, marking a jump from 7.8 percent growth in the first quarter. This growth was "led by resilient domestic demand amidst global trade and policy uncertainties," the release said. It went on to highlight that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its GDP growth projection for FY 2025-26 from 6.8 percent to 7.3 percent. "The World Bank projects 6.5% growth in 2026; Moody’s expects India to remain the fastest-growing G20 economy with growth of 6.4% in 2026 and 6.5% in 2027; the IMF has raised its projections to 6.6% for 2025 and 6.2% for 2026," the PIB release stated.

