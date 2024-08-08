'We do not...': India on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's future plans

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up, couldn't...'

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up, couldn't...'

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

7 amazing benefits of eating mangoes

7 amazing benefits of eating mangoes

8 best scooters for family

8 best scooters for family

 9 Bollywood stars who received death threats

 9 Bollywood stars who received death threats

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeIndia

India

'We do not...': India on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's future plans

MEA) said that India is concerned about the 'evolving' situation in Bangladesh in the aftermath of intense violence and Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

'We do not...': India on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's future plans
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid buzz on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's next move, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said they don't have any update on her plans and that it was for her to take things forward. A few days ago Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee from the country. She then landed in India and has been in the country since then.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is concerned about the 'evolving' situation in Bangladesh in the aftermath of intense violence and Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The ministry added that the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost for New Delhi.

India also hopes for an early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, which is in the interest of Bangladesh, as well as, the whole region, MEA said. "The situation is evolving...this evening there will be a swearing-in of the interim government. So, once those things take place, one thing I would like to emphasize is as far as we, the government of India, people of India are concerned, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost to our minds," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement