'We do not...': India on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's future plans

MEA) said that India is concerned about the 'evolving' situation in Bangladesh in the aftermath of intense violence and Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Amid buzz on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's next move, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said they don't have any update on her plans and that it was for her to take things forward. A few days ago Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee from the country. She then landed in India and has been in the country since then.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is concerned about the 'evolving' situation in Bangladesh in the aftermath of intense violence and Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The ministry added that the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost for New Delhi.

India also hopes for an early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, which is in the interest of Bangladesh, as well as, the whole region, MEA said. "The situation is evolving...this evening there will be a swearing-in of the interim government. So, once those things take place, one thing I would like to emphasize is as far as we, the government of India, people of India are concerned, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost to our minds," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(With inputs from ANI)