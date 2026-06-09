India's next big leap: Becoming a USD 5 trillion economy

In 2014, India was a USD 2 trillion economy. It swiftly reached USD 3 trillion and then USD 4 trillion. If the country maintains this pace, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next two years.

After gaining independence, it took India 60 years to reach USD 1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2014, India was a USD 2 trillion economy. It swiftly reached USD 3 trillion and then USD 4 trillion. If the country maintains this pace, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next two years. In fact, according to the World Bank, India has now become the second-largest contributor to the world's GDP growth. Here's a brief breakdown of India's economic growth in recent years.

Electronics sector expansion

8x increase in electronics exports, from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore

6x rise in electronics production, from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 11.3 lakh crore

Imports have declined while exports have surged

India is emerging as a global manufacturing hub

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has become a key pillar of the transformative phase of India’s industrial journey

India's record exports in FY25-26

India is now exporting more goods and services to the world

Employment and industry are gaining strength

Citizens are benefiting through jobs, trade and industrial growth

Sustained and robust export growth has boost

Rs 67 lakh crore forex reserves

Sufficient to cover 11 months of imports and 94 percent of external debt

A significant increase from around Rs 11,500 crore in 1991

Demonstrates India’s enhanced ability to withstand global economic shocks

Better control over inflation

A strong indicator of economic stability

Next-Gen Reforms

The middle class has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of these reforms

Domestic consumption increased by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore

GST structure streamlined into two principal slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent

Greater development funds available to the Centre and states

Stronger support for infrastructure and public services

Promotion of the formal economy and digital payments

Massive investment under Semicon India Programme

Approval granted to 12 semiconductor projects across 6 states, including silicon fabs, silicon carbide fabs, advanced packaging and memory packaging facilities

Boost to indigenous chip manufacturing

Electronic products are expected to become more affordable and supply chains more resilient in future

Creation of high-quality employment opportunities

Development of a high-tech industrial ecosystem and new career opportunities

Strengthening technological self-reliance and local economies

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is laying the foundation for a new semiconductor ecosystem

Building a strong base for India to emerge as one of the world’s leading semiconductor nations in the coming decade

Overall, India has once again reaffirmed its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The country has achieved this position for the fourth straight year.