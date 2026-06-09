India's next big leap: Becoming a USD 5 trillion economy

INDIA
In 2014, India was a USD 2 trillion economy. It swiftly reached USD 3 trillion and then USD 4 trillion. If the country maintains this pace, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next two years.
After gaining independence, it took India 60 years to reach USD 1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2014, India was a USD 2 trillion economy. It swiftly reached USD 3 trillion and then USD 4 trillion. If the country maintains this pace, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next two years. In fact, according to the World Bank, India has now become the second-largest contributor to the world's GDP growth. Here's a brief breakdown of India's economic growth in recent years.
8x increase in electronics exports, from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore
6x rise in electronics production, from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 11.3 lakh crore
Imports have declined while exports have surged
India is emerging as a global manufacturing hub
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has become a key pillar of the transformative phase of India’s industrial journey
India is now exporting more goods and services to the world
Employment and industry are gaining strength
Citizens are benefiting through jobs, trade and industrial growth
Sustained and robust export growth has boost
Sufficient to cover 11 months of imports and 94 percent of external debt
A significant increase from around Rs 11,500 crore in 1991
Demonstrates India’s enhanced ability to withstand global economic shocks
Better control over inflation
A strong indicator of economic stability
The middle class has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of these reforms
Domestic consumption increased by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore
GST structure streamlined into two principal slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent
Greater development funds available to the Centre and states
Stronger support for infrastructure and public services
Promotion of the formal economy and digital payments
Approval granted to 12 semiconductor projects across 6 states, including silicon fabs, silicon carbide fabs, advanced packaging and memory packaging facilities
Boost to indigenous chip manufacturing
Electronic products are expected to become more affordable and supply chains more resilient in future
Creation of high-quality employment opportunities
Development of a high-tech industrial ecosystem and new career opportunities
Strengthening technological self-reliance and local economies
India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is laying the foundation for a new semiconductor ecosystem
Building a strong base for India to emerge as one of the world’s leading semiconductor nations in the coming decade
Overall, India has once again reaffirmed its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The country has achieved this position for the fourth straight year.