FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?

Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing him?

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth, Jasprit Bumrah back in top 10

ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

India-New Zealand FTA: New Zealand Parliament passes legislation, what New Delhi gains from trade deal?

New Zealand expects the deal to come into effect this year, after both parties complete their ratification procedures, according to Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

India-New Zealand FTA: New Zealand Parliament passes legislation, what New Delhi gains from trade deal?
India-New Zealand FTA: New Zealand Parliament passes legislation, what New Delhi gains from trade deal?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India-New Zealand free trade agreement gets a boost as New Zealand's Parliament passed the legislation, paving the way for tariffs on about 95 per cent of New Zealand exports to India to be eliminated or significantly reduced. The Bill was passed by 93 votes to 29, with opposition Labour support. 

The FTA was signed between India and New Zealand in April. "Once fully implemented, tariffs are eliminated or significantly reduced on 95% of our exports," Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said in a statement. The deal also includes faster border clearance and preferential access "to a fast-growing middle class that is demanding high-quality food, fibre, technology, education, tourism and professional services," he noted.

New Zealand expects the deal to come into effect this year, after both parties complete their ratification procedures, according to McClay.

India-New Zealand FTA: Legislation passed, key features

With implementation, New Zealand's 57 per cent of exports to India will be duty-free from day one, while tariffs on about 95 per cent of exports will be reduced significantly. Wellington has also agreed to invest NZ$20 billion (around Rs 1 lakh crore) in India over the next 15 years.  The agreement also provides for improved market access and trade facilitation, with New Zealand identifying opportunities in areas including food, technology, education, tourism and professional services.

The FTA framework encompasses market access, agricultural productivity, investment, talent mobility, collaboration in sports, tourism, and people-to-people ties. It is designed to benefit manufacturers, farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and skilled professionals across both nations. Under the framework, India has offered market access on 70.03% of tariff lines, covering 95% of bilateral trade, while keeping 29.97% in exclusion. The market access includes sensitive sectors such as dairy, several agricultural products, sugar, arms and ammunition, and select metals. 30% of tariff lines will see immediate duty elimination, while another 35.60% will be phased out over 3–10 years; 4.37% will see tariff reductions, and 0.06% will be covered under tariff-rate quotas for products such as Mānuka honey, apples, kiwifruit and albumins. 

Currently, New Zealand is India’s second-largest trading partner in Oceania. Bilateral merchandise trade rose 49% from USD 873 million in 2023–24 to USD 1.3 billion in 2024–25. India’s exports to New Zealand increased 32% to USD 711 million, while services exports reached USD 634 million in 2024, led by travel, IT and business services. Over the past decade, bilateral merchandise trade rose from USD 855 million in 2015–16 to USD 1.298 billion in 2024–25, with Indian exports growing 130%. India maintained a positive trade balance with New Zealand in 2024–25, according to govt data. 

What will India gain?

For India, the FTA opens opportunities for India to emerge as a key supplier of skilled workforce, alongside prospects to boost MSMEs, employment and competitiveness in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and processed foods. India will also get duty-free access to key manufacturing inputs such as wooden logs, coking coal and metal waste, helping lower production costs and integrate Indian businesses into global value chains. 

In agriculture, India and New Zealand will cooperate on kiwifruit, apples and honey through Centres of Excellence, improved planting material, research, technical support and better post-harvest practices to raise productivity and farmer incomes. At the same time, market access for New Zealand’s apples, kiwifruit, Manuka honey and albumins will be managed through tariff-rate quotas, minimum import prices and seasonal imports, along with productivity action plans and monitoring to protect sensitive domestic agricultural sectors.  

State-wise, the gain will be expected in sectors from textiles and engineering in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to pharmaceuticals in Maharashtra, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, marine products in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, gems and jewellery in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and agriculture, handicrafts and MSMEs across several states, potentially supporting exports, employment and greater integration into global value chains.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI MDR Fee From Oct 15: Centre says no foreign influence, rejects opposition claim of appeasing Donald Trump
UPI MDR Fee From Oct 15: Centre says no foreign influence, details here
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing him?
ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth, Jasprit Bumrah back in top 10
ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth
India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
Will Israel attack Iran again? Trump offers Benjamin Netanyahu 40,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs amid election calculations
Will Israel attack Iran again? Trump offers 40,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement