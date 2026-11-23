PM Modi announces an offshore IIT campus, startup incubator and innovation hub in Nepal, alongside a Rs 24,000-crore development package during Nepal PM Balendra Shah's India visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India will establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, alongside a startup incubator and an innovation hub, as part of a broader push to empower Nepali youth and deepen bilateral educational and technological cooperation.

Delivering his press statement following delegation-level talks with visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House, PM Modi underscored New Delhi's commitment to supporting the aspirations of Nepal's younger generation through higher education, innovation, and skill development.

"Friends, Nepal's youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a startup incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal," PM Modi said.

Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, "We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology."The announcement forms a key pillar of the Joint Vision Document issued by India and Nepal on Monday, described by PM Modi as a blueprint for jointly realising the goals of "Viksit Bharat" and "Samunnat Nepal"—during Shah’s first bilateral visit to India since assuming office earlier this year.

Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, "We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology."PM Modi also pointed to plans to boost food processing and value addition in Nepal, noting, "And to promote food processing and value addition, we will also collaborate in developing an agro-industrial park in Nepal.

"Highlighting opportunities for young creators from both countries to collaborate through films, modern technology, and new media to present their shared heritage globally, the Prime Minister said India would host a large Nepalese contingent at the upcoming WAVES summit, while also stepping up cooperation in sports, particularly cricket, by supporting infrastructure development and player training in Nepal.

Earlier, PM Modi announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, welcoming Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India after assuming office.PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times."We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said.

Outlining the objective of the financial package, he added, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."Warmly welcoming the Nepalese Prime Minister, whom he noted had addressed the United Nations a few months ago as the world's youngest Prime Minister, PM Modi praised Shah's leadership and the mandate given to him by Nepalese voters earlier this year.

"After becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Balendra Shah ji to India on his first bilateral visit. A few months ago, when he addressed the UN as the world's youngest Prime Minister, we saw a clear glimpse of his vision. And today, during our discussions over the past few hours, I have felt his clear vision and commitment for the future of Nepal and for India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said.

"This year, the historic mandate given to him by the people of Nepal reflects the aspirations and hopes of Nepal's new generation," he added.

Underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbours, the Prime Minister stated that bilateral relations are anchored in "close kinship and unbreakable trust."