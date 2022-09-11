Search icon
India needs a weak prime minister and 'khichdi' government, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi also said the BJP would benefit in 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the opposition tried to compete with Narendra Modi by projecting faces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi - File Photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that India should have a weak prime minister and a “khichdi” or multi-party government after the next Lok Sabha elections so that the weaker sections of society benefit. A powerful prime minister helps only the powerful people, he said, speaking at a press conference.

The AIMIM chief also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that it was no different from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat as it kept mum on the controversial release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

The AIMIM will field candidates in the Gujarat Assembly polls which are likely to be held in December, he informed.

Attacking Narendra Modi, the AIMIM leader said "the most powerful prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru" blamed the "system" when questioned about unemployment, inflation, Chinese intrusion and waiver of corporate tax and bank loans of industrialists.

"I believe the country now needs a weak prime minister. We have seen a powerful prime minister, now we need a weak PM so that he could help the weak. A powerful PM is only helping the mighty," he said.

The country also needs a "khichdi" government -- a term used for a rainbow coalition -- with a different flavour, the AIMIM chief stated.

"When someone weak becomes prime minister, the weak will benefit. When a strong person becomes prime minister, the powerful gain. This should be the effort for 2024 (elections). Let's see what happens," Owaisi added.

On "revdi" (freebie) politics debate, he said, "What you call revdi is being offered by all. The PM waives corporate tax and loans of industrialists. AAP is no different from the BJP. Both keep saying the same things. AAP does not say a word on Bilkis Bano."

Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being projected by some as the opposition's PM candidate for 2024, Owaisi said the BJP would benefit if the opposition tried to compete with Modi by projecting faces.

"Instead, all of us need to compete with the BJP on all the Lok Sabha seats together," he said.

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, the AIMIM chief said the Bihar chief minister was an ally of the BJP when the 2002 Gujarat riots took place, he formed governments with the saffron party, and now he has joined hands with someone else.

Most political parties are vying to become bigger flag-bearers of the Hindutva ideology while putting aside the issues of inflation, unemployment, education and health, he said.

