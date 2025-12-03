'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

The shocking remarks were made by Brigadier General (retired) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, who is the son of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam. His comments came during an event at the National Press Club in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, drawing outrage from New Delhi.

What did Amaan Azmi say?

Amaan Azmi said at the Dhaka event: "Bangladesh will not see full peace as long as India does not break into pieces," adding that India "always keeps unrest alive" in the neighbouring country. He also accused New Delhi of fueling unrest in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts region, which borders India, for over two decades between 1975 and 1996. Azmi, a controversial figure in Bangladesh, has often targeted India in posts on social media platforms.

India-Bangladesh ties

Notably, Azmi is the son of Ghulam Azam, the infamous former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami and a war criminal convicted for the genocide of Hindus and pro-liberation Bengalis during the 1971 Liberation War. Azmi's contentious comments come at a crucial time when India and Bangladesh are trying to repair ties after months of tensions. Relations between the Asian neighbours soured after Sheikh Hasina-led government fell amid widespread student protests across Bangladesh late last year. After her government was toppled, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as a caretaker leader. India has long accused the Yunus regime of harbouring extremist and anti-India forces in Bangladesh. Elections in Bangladesh are expected to be held early next year -- an event that will be closely watched by leaders and observers in New Delhi.