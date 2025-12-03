FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi

Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state

Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?

Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more

Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...

Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's BIG statement on Asim Munir, says Army Chief deliberately 'ignite tensions' with Afganistan for...

Astuti Anand ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra: 'We had promised each other...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds d

From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi

From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-l

Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list

Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025, check out IMDb list

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

HomeIndia

INDIA

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

The shocking remarks were made by Brigadier General (retired) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, who is the son of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam. His comments came during an event at the National Press Club in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, drawing outrage from New Delhi.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
Abdullahil Amaan Azmi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A former Bangladeshi army general has said that his country would not see "full peace" unless India "breaks into pieces." The shocking remarks were made by Brigadier General (retired) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, who is the son of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam. His comments came during an event at the National Press Club in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, drawing outrage from New Delhi.

What did Amaan Azmi say?

Amaan Azmi said at the Dhaka event: "Bangladesh will not see full peace as long as India does not break into pieces," adding that India "always keeps unrest alive" in the neighbouring country. He also accused New Delhi of fueling unrest in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts region, which borders India, for over two decades between 1975 and 1996. Azmi, a controversial figure in Bangladesh, has often targeted India in posts on social media platforms.

India-Bangladesh ties

Notably, Azmi is the son of Ghulam Azam, the infamous former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami and a war criminal convicted for the genocide of Hindus and pro-liberation Bengalis during the 1971 Liberation War. Azmi's contentious comments come at a crucial time when India and Bangladesh are trying to repair ties after months of tensions. Relations between the Asian neighbours soured after Sheikh Hasina-led government fell amid widespread student protests across Bangladesh late last year. After her government was toppled, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as a caretaker leader. India has long accused the Yunus regime of harbouring extremist and anti-India forces in Bangladesh. Elections in Bangladesh are expected to be held early next year -- an event that will be closely watched by leaders and observers in New Delhi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM
Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds d
'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
'India must break...': Ex-Bangladesh Army general's shock comments
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-l
Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list
Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025, check out IMDb list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement