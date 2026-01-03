FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'

First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy

Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex

US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's captur

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'

In an overnight operation, US forces abducted Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flew them out of the country under the cover of powerful strikes. The action followed weeks of tensions between the US and Venezuela over Trump's accusations of drug trafficking and narcoterrorism.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 12:18 AM IST

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted the statement on X.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian government on Saturday urged citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela after the United States launched strikes on the Latin American country and captured its president Nicolas Maduro. In an audacious overnight operation, US forces abducted Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flew them out of the country under the cover of powerful strikes. The action followed weeks of tensions between the US and Venezuela over Trump's accusations of drug trafficking and narcoterrorism against Maduro's leftist regime.

What did India say in advisory?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an advisory late on Saturday: "In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela." The ministry further suggested all Indians currently present in Venezuela to "exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact" with the Indian embassy in capital city Caracas through their email ID cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency contact number +58-412-9584288. According to the website of the Indian embassy, there are around 50 non-resident Indians (NRIs) and 30 people of Indian-origin in Venezuela.

What's next for Venezuela?

In a statement after the strike, Trump said that Maduro would be taken to New York where he would be charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy to possess weapons against the US. Trump also said the US will "run" Venezuela until a "safe transition" could take place. The US president claimed that the aim of the attack was to bring "dictator Maduro" to justice. But Trump's critics around the world say that the US acted with its eyes set on Venezuela's vast reserves of oil -- the largest in the world and about a fifth of global reserves.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'
India's advisory for citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'
First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture
Trump releases 1st photo of Venezuelan leader Maduro since capture
Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row
Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies
Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'
Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's captur
Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad
Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement