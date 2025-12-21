India issues BIG statement after protest outside Bangladesh High Commission: 'Misleading propaganda in...'

The statement comes after the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, over allegations of insulting Islam. The incident took place in Bangladesh's Mymensingh at a time when protests were rocking capital Dhaka and other regions over the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued a statement after a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, said there was no attempt to breach the fence of the high commission or create a "security situation at any time." Jaiswal further stated that 20 to 25 youth had gathered in front of the high commission building to protest the mob lynching a Hindu man in Bangladesh and call for the protection of all minorities in the neighbouring country.

What did the MEA say?

In its statement, the MEA said: "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh." It added: "The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention."

What's happening in Bangladesh?

The MEA statement comes after the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, over allegations of insulting Islam. The incident took place in Bangladesh's Mymensingh at a time when protests were rocking national capital Dhaka and other regions over the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Sharif was shot at by multiple assailants and died while undergoing treatment in Singapore. Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra and promised action. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the case, The Statesman reported.