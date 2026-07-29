India may face 100% US tariffs next as Senate pushes Russia sanctions bill, check other countries in list

The US Senate has moved forward with a bipartisan sanctions bill aimed at Russia’s energy income, which could let the US impose tariffs on nations such as India for purchasing Russian oil.

The US Senate has moved forward with a broad, bipartisan sanctions bill aimed at Russia’s energy earnings. The legislation includes a clause that could directly impact countries buying Russian oil, among them India.

In an 86-12 vote, senators voted to begin debating the bill, clearing its first procedural step. The vote reflects strong bipartisan backing, but the bill is not law yet. It still needs to clear further stages in the Senate and then go to the House of Representatives.

A key provision would give US President Donald Trump the authority to levy tariffs of up to 100% on goods from nations that keep purchasing Russian oil and gas. India and China fall under that category.

The bill is part of Washington’s push to put more economic pressure on Moscow by targeting its main revenue source — energy exports.

Key proposals in the Russia sanctions bill explained

The proposed legislation is aimed at tightening economic pressure on Russia by going after key sectors tied to its war effort. If it becomes law, the bill would sanction Russian officials and oligarchs, target the country’s financial institutions, and move against the “shadow fleet” that transports Russian oil to bypass current restrictions.

It would also give the US President the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

Backers of the bill say cutting off Russia’s energy revenue is critical to weakening Vladimir Putin’s capacity to fund the war in Ukraine, which has now entered its fifth year. They argue that hitting oil and gas earnings, along with broader financial and logistical networks, is necessary to limit Moscow’s resources for the conflict.

Imapct on India

The US first took action against India over its energy trade with Russia in August 2025. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on India, accusing it of “fueling Putin’s war.”

That move raised total US tariffs on Indian goods to 50% — the highest level, on par with China and Brazil. The decision also strained ties between the two allies and led to a pause in trade negotiations.

However, after the US-Iran conflict broke out in February, an energy crisis hit globally, including India, following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

During this major disruption, the US issued a waiver on Russian oil, enabling India to restart its purchases.

According to Washington, these purchases would not generate profits for Russia.

After the waiver, India’s Russian crude imports shot up by 34% in June 2026 to record levels. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, that oil was worth €4.5 billion — about 36% of all of Russia’s crude oil export revenue.

Why India is in focus?

India has turned into one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since Western sanctions changed how the world buys energy.

Discounted Russian oil has allowed Indian refiners to secure cheaper supplies, helping maintain fuel availability and boost profit margins.

But if the proposed legislation is enacted and tariffs go into effect, it could complicate India’s oil trade with Russia and add pressure to trade negotiations with the US.

Apart from India, which other countries will be impacted

According to Reuters, the bill would allow President Trump to put up to 100% tariffs on countries that import a lot of Russian energy, including India, China, Japan and some EU countries.

The goal is to pressure countries to stop purchasing Russian oil and gas, which remain a key source of income for Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.