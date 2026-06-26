India mandates Air Suvidha 2.0: What international passengers need to know

The Indian government has made digital health declaration mandatory for all passengers arriving in India, a move prompted by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in central Africa. The move is aimed at preventing a major health crisis in India.

Under the Air Suvidha 2.0 scheme, travellers are mandated to submit a health declaration upon arrival in India (ANI)

The Indian government has made digital health declaration mandatory for all passengers arriving in India, a move prompted by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in central Africa. With an aim to prevent a health crisis in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched Air Suvidha 2.0 on 25 June, Thursday.

The rule mandates all travellers, departing from anywhere in the world, visiting India to give an online health self-declaration before boarding their flights to India.

What is Air Suvidha 2.0?

Air Suvidha is a digital, touchless platform developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with Delhi Airport to allow effortless health and travel-related declarations for international passengers arriving in India. According to the Health Ministry, the passengers must first visit the portal to complete and submit mandatory self-declaration forms online before their arrival time.

These forms have been made mandatory for all international passengers entering India through any airport in the country, Health Ministry said. The government has developed Air Suvidha, which is an online system for international passengers to submit a mandatory Self-Declaration Form in which they must declare their current health status and travel history for the past 21 days. The mandatory form must be filled before boarding.

When to submit the form and what after that?

There is no time limit for the self-declaration form, and it can be filled anytime before boarding. However, the Health Ministry is encouraging passengers to complete it well in advance.

After submission, the mandatory self-declaration application is automatically forwarded to the Airport Health Organization (APHO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. After which, passengers receive an updated application document in their email inbox. This document, a proof of their health status, must be presented upon arrival in India at the immigration counter.

This document will be an additional requirement for travellers other than their passports, visas, and other traveler documents.