India makes BIG move amid PM Modi-Putin meet, announces free 30-day e-visa facility for Russians

In a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi stated that for decades, the people of both countries have shared deep affection and that several new steps have been taken to deepen these bonds.

After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will offer a free e-visa facility with applications processed within 30 days. Both E-tourist visas and group tourist visas for Russians will be launched with no processing fee, said PM Modi. "I am happy that we will soon launch E-tourist visa and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens. This will be processed within 30 days and will be free of cost,” he confirmed.



India announces free 30-day e-tourist visa for Russian nationals



“Manpower mobility will not only connect our people but also create new strength and new opportunities for both countries. I am glad that two agreements have been signed today to promote it. We will also work together on vocational education, skilling and training. We will increase exchanges between students, scholars and sportspersons of both countries as well,” the Prime Minister added.



PM Modi on India-Russia bilateral ties



PM Modi also highlighted that cooperation between India and Russia is widening into new areas, including maritime training in extreme climatic regions. He said both countries will begin working together to train Indian seafarers for operations in polar waters. "Now we will also cooperate to train India's seafarers for operations in polar waters. This will not only give new strength to our cooperation in the Arctic but will also create new employment opportunities for India's youth," he noted. Energy collaboration remains central to the India-Russia partnership, and Modi underlined the consistency of this engagement over the decades. "Energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership. Our decades-old cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy has played a key role in advancing our shared priorities on clean energy. We will continue this win-win cooperation," he said. He also pointed to growing cooperation in critical minerals, an area increasingly vital for clean technologies and modern manufacturing. Modi said this cooperation would help ensure stable global supply chains. "Our cooperation in critical minerals is important for ensuring secure and diversified supply chains across the world. This will provide solid support to our partnership in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing and new-age industries," he stated.



(With inputs from agencies)

