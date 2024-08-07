Twitter
India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

The collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh may cause many problems for India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?
Photo: X / DrSJaishankar
Despite not getting a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power for the third time with the help of NDA allies. Despite his two successive terms, many problems including price rise and unemployment are raging in the country. Even middle-class people have become concerned due to the increase in the prices of essential commodities. Even though the economic situation of the country is progressing, the problems are increasing day by day. India's international relations with neighbouring countries are deteriorating. 

S Jaishankar, who has served as Foreign Minister for five years, has continued for the 2nd term. But in the last five years of his regime, India has lost five of its allies. There is a tense situation in Bangladesh which has given a big blow to India. If the situation continues like this, will Bangladesh become a thorn in India's side? A question has arisen. Like Pakistan, there is concern that Bangladesh may also become a hideout for terrorists and infiltration problems may arise in North-Eastern states.

China's increasing influence?

The collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh will cause many problems for India. Trade between the two countries will also suffer. India and Pakistan's relations are not good from the beginning. The relationship with the island nation Sri Lanka can be similar. The relationship with Maldives, which was good only a few months ago, has also deteriorated. The relationship with Nepal is not as good as it was in the beginning. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the relationship with that country has also been affected. India, which has fairly good relations with Bhutan, is losing its allies one by one. 

India, which is losing its allies, is bound to have problems in the near future. Allies, who had good relations with India, are now at loggerheads with the country. These countries are getting closer to China which has caused great concern for India. What will happen in the next few days is very interesting. The question is what will happen if all the countries attack India along with China. S. Jaishankar as Foreign Minister has failed to develop good relations with neighboring countries. Since neighbouring countries are not doing well with India, the question has arisen -- what kind of cooperation will other countries give to India?

