India looks for practical outcomes at "Security Czars" meet on Afghanistan

India is hoping for a lot of "practical outcomes" at the National security advisory meet on Afghanistan. NSA of 7 countries---Iran, Russia and five central Asian countries--Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will be in New Delhi for talks on November 10. Given it is led by NSAs of these countries or as one source described as "security czars", the discussion will be on security and finding a "common ground on the way forward".

A release from the Ministry of External Affairs read, "the high-level Dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability." The key issues at the meet will be terrorism within Afghanistan and across its border, radicalization, extremism, cross border movement, drug trafficking, humanitarian aid and threat emanating from a vast number of military weapons left behind in the country. This is the third such format of the talks taking place, the last two in Iran. The 2018 round in Iran saw five countries--Iran, Afghanistan, China, Russia and India, the number increased to seven in 2019 with the participation of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan--both of which share a land border with Afghanistan.

India has been "quite engaged on Afghan issues and reflects the importance we attach to the situation there," sources said, highlighting New Delhi's focus on the issue at the BRICS NSA meetings, PM at SCO meet and Italian G20 summit on Afghanistan, Russian NSA visiting India accompanied by his defence ministry and intelligence officials.The fact the NSAs are visiting India, sources pointed, shows the "importance, the value they see in coming for the meet" and "degree of worry as to what is going on in Afghanistan and major security challenges and to meet and discuss things on Indian soil". Asked on outreach to Taliban, sources pointed New Delhi doesn't "recognize Taliban govt in Kabul". Remember none of the countries participating in the meet has recognized the Taliban regime in Kabul.

Pakistan has publicly said that it will not be participating in the meet. Terming the development "unfortunate", sources pointed how in the past two meetings Islamabad had not participated over Indian presence. China has conveyed to India it could not participate due to scheduling issues but will continue to have contacts with India on Afghanistan. One of the reasons of no Chinese participation is seen is the Plenum of the Chinese communists' party.India's NSA Ajit Doval will hold a bilateral meeting with Tajik and Uzbek NSA on Tuesday, Russian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz NSA on Wednesday in Delhi on the sidelines of the Delhi security dialogue meet on Afghanistan. Interestingly, delegations will also visit around. Kazakhstan's delegation will be visiting the Golden Temple and the Uzbek delegation to the Taj Mahal while the Tajik delegation will be in Delhi for sightseeing. India has already had bilateral with Kazakh, Tajik, Kyrgyz and Russian NSA in the past few months.Iran will be represented by Secretary, Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Russia by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai P. Patrushev, Kazakhstan by Chairman of National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Kyrgyzstan by Secretary of the Security Council Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, Tajikistan by Secretary, Security Council Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Turkmenistan by Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security & Secretary, State Security Council Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov and Uzbekistan by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov.