India looking for opportunity to bring 26/11 perpetrators to justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will never forget the 26/11 attack or its perpetrators and is looking for an opportunity to bring them to justice.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours, the prime minister assured the people that the law will take its own course.

"India will never forget 26/11 or its perpetrators. We are looking for an opportunity... the law will take its own course, I assure the people of the country," Modi said.

"Justice will surely be done," he added while expressing solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives.

He added that a grateful nation bowed to its brave police and security forces who had valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.

Rajaasthan goes to the polls on December 7. The votes will be counted on December 11.