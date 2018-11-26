India looking for opportunity to bring 26/11 perpetrators to justice: PM Modi

Headlines

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested in Adani stock; company denies

Meet IIT alumnus who co-founded Rs 5.97 trillion firm, received Padma Bhushan, father of aadhar card, decided to donate…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

LIVE | BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka face off Bangladesh

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

10 foods to boost metabolism

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

HomeIndia

India

India looking for opportunity to bring 26/11 perpetrators to justice: PM Modi

PM Modi said India will never forget the 26/11 attack or its perpetrators and is looking for an opportunity to bring them to justice.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2018, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will never forget the 26/11 attack or its perpetrators and is looking for an opportunity to bring them to justice.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours, the prime minister assured the people that the law will take its own course.

"India will never forget 26/11 or its perpetrators. We are looking for an opportunity... the law will take its own course, I assure the people of the country," Modi said.

"Justice will surely be done," he added while expressing solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives.

He added that a grateful nation bowed to its brave police and security forces who had valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.

Rajaasthan goes to the polls on December 7. The votes will be counted on December 11.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

Centre cites 'error', backtracks from stance opposing Bihar cast survey in Supreme Court

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Mahira Khan recalls battling depression, receiving 'scary' threats after her, SRK's Raees release: 'I couldn't sleep...'

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE