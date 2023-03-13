India logs over 500 Covid-19 cases for the first time in 114 days

File photo

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

However, on March 12, 2023, the country reported 524 new Covid-19 cases after a gap of 114 days. Nonetheless, the total figures are still rather low, and no rise in deaths from coronavirus, which were recorded at six in the last seven days.

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)