India logs 358 fresh COVID-19 cases, states on alert

India logs 358 fresh COVID-19 cases, states on alert

Of the total cases, 300 were reported in Kerala, bringing the state's active cases to 2,341. The total COVID-19 related deaths in Kerala reached 72,059, with three deaths reported

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

India on Thursday recorded 358 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. Of these cases, 300 were reported in Kerala, bringing the state's active cases to 2,341.

The total COVID-related deaths in Kerala reached 72,059, with three additional deaths reported. 

In the last day, 211 individuals recovered, discharged, or migrated, contributing to a total of 68,37,414 cases falling into this category. 

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, reassured that despite rising cases, the state's hospitals remain well-prepared to manage the virus.

With inputs from PTI

