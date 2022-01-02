India logs 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally reaches 1,525

As per the latest data, a total of 27,553 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in India over the last 24 hours. The nation has also recorded as many as 282 new deaths due to the virus, taking the nationwide death toll up to 4,81,770.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare January 2 released the data recording the situation on COVID-19 in the country. The latest COVID-19 tally takes the total number of active caseloads in the country to 1,22,801.

The total number of active cases in India has increased by over 18,000 over the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. As many as 9,249 recoveries have been recorded today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,84,561.

The Omicron variant is also spreading in India at an increased rate, with 94 new cases recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. This takes the total Omicron caseload in the country to 1,525. The Health Ministry data states that at least 560 of the patients have recovered.

According to the release issued by the Health Ministry, the Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states in the country. The highest number of Omicron cases has been recorded in Maharashtra and Mumbai, with 460 and 351 cases respectively.

The recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at 98.27 percent, while the daily positivity rate in India is 2.55 percent. India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but reports suggest that most of the patients have minor symptoms.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country is advancing in full force, with the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005), according to reports.