India logs 2,71,202 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally stands at 7,743

Amid the continuing surge of Covid-19 across the country, India has recorded a total of 2,71,202 fresh cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, along with 314 new Covid-related deaths, pushing the total death toll to 4,86,066 in the country.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 16, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India is 15,50,377. The number of active cases has increased by 1,32,557 over the last 24 hours, as per the data.

India also recorded 1,38,331 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since March 2020 to 3,50,85,721. The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 94.51 percent, while the number of active cases is at 4.18 percent.

India has also recorded a jump in the total number of Omicron cases in the country, with 1,702 fresh cases of the new variant recorded in the last 24 hours. This takes the total Omicron tally in the country to 7,743, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In its release, the ministry further said that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 percent. Though the number of cases in India is increasing, the vaccination drive has also been ramped up.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has surpassed 156.76 crore. A total of 70,24,48,838 samples were tested up to January 15 of which 16,65,404 samples were tested on Saturday itself.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has seen a significant spike over the last two to three weeks, while the states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, and several others have emerged as states of concern for reporting a massive surge in cases.