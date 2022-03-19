India logs 2,075 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a total of 2,075 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,06,080, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The death count rose to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh COVID-related fatalities. The active cases declined to 27,802. They now constitute 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 4,24,61,926 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country since March 2020 of which 3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The country’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.73 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.41 per cent. As per the health ministry, 78.22 crore tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 3,70,514 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. So far, 11,68,106 in the age group 12-14 years have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination drive for this age group commenced on March 16 and children are being administered the Corbevax vaccine.