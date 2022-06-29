India logs 14,506 new Covid-19 cases, substantial increase from previous day's count

The active caseload of the country has also surged to 99,602 accounting for 0.23 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Witnessing an increase in daily cases, India, on Wednesday, reported 14,506 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. This is a substantial increase over the previous day's count of 11,793, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday. In the same period, the country has reported 30 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,077.

The active caseload of the country has also surged to 99,602 accounting for 0.23 percent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 11,574 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,08,666. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.56 percent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also surged to 3.35 percent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.30 percent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,33,659 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.19 crores.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.46 crores, achieved via 2,56,78,429 sessions. Over 3.65 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.