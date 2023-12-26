India logs 116 new COVID-19 cases, active tally crosses 4100-mark amid JN.1 variant surge

The current active cases in the country have reached 4,170, while the total death toll reached 5,33,337. States have been urged to ensure strict adherence to revised COVID-19 surveillance guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Karnataka reporting three deaths, according to the information provided by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The current active cases in the country have reached 4,170, while the total death toll reached 5,33,337.

In response to the evolving situation, the Delhi government has sent COVID-19 positive samples for genome sequencing, said officials on Tuesday.

63 cases of the COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant, originating from the BA.2.86 lineage, have been identified, with Goa recording 34 cases, followed by Maharashtra with nine, Karnataka with eight, Kerala with six, Tamil Nadu with four, and two in Telangana.

The Delhi situation, marked by a low positivity rate, reports three to four COVID-19 cases daily.

On Monday, India reported a single-day rise of 628 new cases, bringing the active cases to 4,054, with one death reported from Kerala in the past 24 hours.

