India likely to witness Covid-19 fourth wave in June? IIT Kanpur study says THIS

As per recent research conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, India is yet to see its fourth wave of Covid-19 around June and continue till October. However, the severity of the wave has not been determined.

The study was conducted by three scientists of IIT - Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh. The fourth wave is to hit India exactly after 936 days from the initial data availability date, that is January 30, 2020.

The study says that there might come a new variant with the fourth wave however, the intensity will depend on factors like infectibility, fatality, among others. The degree of infection may also vary from person to person depending on their vaccine status.

The study also suggests that the Omicron would continue to evolve creating a new version itself like the Omicron-plus variant that is worse than BA. 1 or BA.2.

Meanwhile, India recorded 10,273 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20,439 recoveries, and 243 fatalities over the last 24 hours.