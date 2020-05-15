India likely to get four Rafale aircraft by end of July 2020

In a boost to India's defence capabilities, four Rafale aircraft are likely to arrive in the country by the end of July 2020. The delivery was expected to be finished by May end but it was delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, the final date for the arrival of the fighter jets is yet to be decided and there is a possibility of change due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India and France.

"The first four aircraft including three twin-seater trainer aircraft and one single-seater fighter aircraft would start arriving by the end of July at the Ambala airbase. The trainers will have the tail numbers of the RB series in honour of the Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who played a pivotal role in finalising India's largest-ever defence deal for 36 Rafale combat aircraft," defence sources were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The first Rafale to arrive is planned to be piloted by the Commanding Officer of the 17 Golden Arrows' squadron along with a French pilot, they said.

"From Middle East to India, there would be one mid-air refuelling done by the Indian IL-78 tanker before they land in India," ANI sources said, adding that the jets could have come directly from France to India but a 10-hour flight for a pilot sitting inside a small cockpit would be stressful.

Last week, France sent the first consignment of equipment to India when a cargo plane landed in Delhi. More equipment is scheduled to arrive soon.

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft was signed between India and France on September 23, 2016.

