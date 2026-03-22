India lifts domestic airfare caps from March 23 after IndiGo crisis: ‘Exercise pricing discipline’

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has lifted the temporary fare caps on domestic airfares, which were imposed after IndiGo crisis that led to flight disruptions in December last year.

In a major announcement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has lifted the temporary fare caps on domestic airfares, which were imposed after IndiGo crisis that led to flight disruptions in December last year.

The civil aviation ministry in an order said that the airfare caps removal will be effective from March 23 and airlines are required to exercise pricing discipline and act responsibly.

The order read, “Airlines shall ensure that fares remain reasonable, transparent and commensurate with market conditions, and that passenger interests are not adversely impacted," it said.