India lifted 80 crore people out of poverty simply by...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Meet Indian astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair who are selected for NASA-ISRO mission to space station

'Mercifully, you didn't fine water...': Delhi HC raps MCD, police in IAS coaching centre deaths probe

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

Smallest animals on Earth

Smallest animals on Earth

8 animals that are believed to bring good luck to your home

8 animals that are believed to bring good luck to your home

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

India's first superstar was bigger than Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor; died in freak accident at 31, inspired...

India's first superstar was bigger than Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor; died in freak accident at 31, inspired...

HomeIndia

India

India lifted 80 crore people out of poverty simply by...

UNGA President Dennis Francis praised India's initiative, which has significantly impacted the country's rural areas

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

India lifted 80 crore people out of poverty simply by...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis has praised India for its digital revolution, which has significantly impacted the country's rural areas. Speaking at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on 'Accelerating progress towards Zero Hunger for the current and future generations', Francis highlighted how the widespread use of smartphones has lifted 800 million Indians out of poverty in the past five to six years.

    Francis noted that digitalisation has allowed people in rural India, who previously lacked access to banking and payment systems, to pay bills and receive payments using their smartphones. This transformation, he said, has been driven by the high level of internet penetration in the country.

    "Digitalisation provides the basis for rapid development. Take, for example, the case of India. India has been able to lift 800 million people out of poverty over the past five to six years simply by the use of smartphones," Francis said.

    He emphasised that rural farmers in India, who never had a relationship with the banking system before, can now conduct all their transactions on their smartphones. This includes paying bills and receiving payments for their orders, thanks to the high level of internet access in India.

    However, Francis pointed out that this is not the case in many parts of the Global South. He called for efforts to embrace digitalisation and address the inequality that exists, as an initial step towards negotiating a global framework for digitalisation.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

    Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

    US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

    US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

    Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

    Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

    Stocks of this company of Anil Ambani zoom past Rs 200 after witnessing dramatic 99% fall

    Stocks of this company of Anil Ambani zoom past Rs 200 after witnessing dramatic 99% fall

    Delhi Rains: Was cloudburst behind sudden heavy rainfall in capital? IMD says this

    Delhi Rains: Was cloudburst behind sudden heavy rainfall in capital? IMD says this

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

    From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

    Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

    Meet son of millionaire who worked as Varun Dhawan's body double, will make his debut with Akshay Kumar, is dating...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement