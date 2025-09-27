India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

In a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’, the PM on Saturday, September 27, inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, making India one of the manufacturers of modern telecom equipment.

To mark the occasion of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's silver jubilee, PM Modi also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider. These mobile towers have been manufactured at a cost of approximately Rs 37,000 crore with ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) technology.

An official close to the event said that the India-made network is cloud-based, futuristic, and can be easily upgraded to 5G, an official said. With the launch of the ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack, India debuted as a manufacturer of 4G, joining other nations like Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, all of which manufacture indigenous telecom equipment.

The rollout of the ‘swadeshi’ 4G network is a revolutionary step that aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital India, bridging the digital divide and empowering rural communities, while paving the way for BSNL's 5G upgrade and integration, an official statement said.

After being launched, the Swadeshi 4G network will benefit more than 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 villages of Odisha, in remote areas, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, as they will then connect with the mainstream areas.

The affected subscribers will be more than 20 lakh, the statement said.

These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure. This apart, the Prime Minister also unveiled India's 100 per cent 4G saturation network through digital Bharat Nidhi, where 29,000 to 30,000 villages are connected in a mission-mode project.

(With inputs from PTI)