India

India launches Operation Ajay to bring back citizens from Israel after Hamas attack

The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of Indians who wish to come back, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day.

"Launching Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaishankar tweeted.

READ | Over 20,000 Indians stranded in war-torn Israel after Hamas attack; no information on casualties yet

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

