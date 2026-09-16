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India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details

The portal is a centralised digital platform for voluntary registration and disclosure of Net Zero commitments by Indian entities across sectors.

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DNA News Team

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
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Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday launched India's Net Zero Portal and the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) Dashboard in Mumbai on World Ozone Day 2026, to strengthen transparency, coordination and evidence‑based climate action.

"The Net Zero Portal provides a national platform for voluntary Net Zero commitments by entities, while the NAPCC Dashboard enables consolidated monitoring of progress across the National Missions on climate change," the statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The portal is a centralised digital platform for voluntary registration and disclosure of Net Zero commitments by Indian entities across sectors.

Participating entities can disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, declare Net Zero targets and provide annual progress updates. Entities are encouraged to report Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, while reporting of Scope 3 emissions remains voluntary.

The portal also enables entities to outline pathways towards Net Zero, including measures related to clean energy transition, energy efficiency, technological interventions and carbon removals, as applicable.
The initiative brings voluntary climate actions onto a common platform, enhances transparency and encourages credible long-term climate planning.

Entities successfully declaring their Net Zero targets will receive an acknowledgement from the MoEFCC. Public access to declarations by participating entities, organisations and industries will also create a consolidated repository of voluntary Net Zero actions in the country.

The NAPCC Dashboard provides a consolidated digital view of implementation and progress across the National Missions under the NAPCC. It brings together mission-related information and identified indicators on a common platform, facilitating systematic monitoring by concerned ministries and departments.

The dashboard will strengthen inter-ministerial coordination, support evidence-based assessment of national climate actions, help assess sectoral progress, identify implementation gaps and consolidate relevant inputs from ministries and departments. It is also expected to strengthen the linkages between domestic climate actions and India's international climate commitments.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

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