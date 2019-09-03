India: Kulbhushan Jadhav forced to parrot Pakistan falsity

On Monday, India got consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the first time in three years, with Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia, meeting him for two hours at a sub-jail on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital where he is held captive.

The Indian diplomat found Jadhav under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims", according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

"Consular access is a part of the binding obligations of Pakistan, as ordered by the ICJ, to ensure effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence awarded to Jadhav through a farcical process," the release said.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said that the meeting happened in the "presence of officials of the Government of Pakistan" and while there was "no restriction on the language of communication", the entire meet was recorded and this was conveyed to the Indian side.

A comprehensive report will be sent by the Indian mission in Islamabad to the external affairs ministry and on the basis of the report by diplomat Ahluwalia, New Delhi will determine the course of action as well as whether the meet conformed to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) directive.

Pakistan proposed consular access for Jadhav after New Delhi secured a major diplomatic victory at the ICJ on July 17. The world court had asked Pakistan to "provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations"

New Delhi had called on Islamabad to provide full consular access in an "environment free from fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the ICJ".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Jadhav's mother on the day's developments. Monday's meeting was the first of many consular meeting that are expected in future.

Pakistan's second proposal for consular access was announced on Sunday. Islamabad had sent its frist proposal on July 30 but India had rejected it since what was promised was partial access.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran and New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016 after which, in 2017, Islamabad announced that its military court had awarded him the death sentence on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

India challenged this at the world court, which stayed the execution and ordered Pakistan to review it, in a major victory for New Delhi.

"The charge d'affaires, High Commission of India in Islamabad, met Kulbhushan Jadhav today [Monday]. This meeting was held in the light of the unanimous ICJ judgement delivered on July 17, which found Pakistan in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on many counts and ordered Pakistan to provide Indian consular officers access to Jadhav," external affairs ministry spokersperson Ravish Kumar said.

He said the government remains committed to continue to work towards ensuring that "Jadhav receives justice at the earliest and returns safely to India."