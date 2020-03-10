Headlines

India kicks off Holi celebrations amid coronavirus fears

Celebrations for Holi, the festival of colours, have begun across India with great zeal even though fear of coronavirus still prevails among people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 08:57 AM IST

Celebrations for Holi, the festival of colours, have begun across India with great zeal even through fear of coronavirus still prevails among people. 

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare extended greetings to the people on the occasion and also appealed them to take measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

"Good morning and Happy Holi! As we enjoy the colourful festival of #Holi, simple steps will protect us and others from #COVID19," tweeted the ministry.

A majority of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already said that they will take part in any 'Holi Milan' due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival of colours holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Holi celebrates the start of a new season-spring. Earlier, it commemorated good harvests of the Rabi crop, the fertile land before the Kharif crop and the rains. It was a time to enjoy the end of winter and the beginning of spring filled with hope and joy.

Holi has many more aspects to it than just playing with water and colour. Here's a look at the mythological and significance of this much-loved festival.

In different parts of the country, Holi is celebrated with different traditions. 

Colour and water is thrown as people of all age groups get together to celebrate the festival which is associated with family, fun and joy.

