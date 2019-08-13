India keeps eye on Pak amid tensions

Islamabad sent 3 aircraft to Skardu airbase near Ladakh

Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, the Indian intelligence agencies along with the Air Force and Army are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Pakistani Air Force.

According to a news report, Pakistani forces have started moving equipment to their forward bases close to Ladakh.

"Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force were used on Saturday to ferry equipment to their Skardu airbase near Ladakh. The Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close eye on the movement of Pakistanis along with the border areas," government sources said. Sources said the equipment moved to the forward operating base could be support equipment for fighter aircraft operations.

HIGH ALERT AGENCIES ARE KEEPING CLOSE WATCH ON PAK’S MOVES According to sources,Pakistani forces have started moving equipment to their forward bases close to Ladakh



Pakistanis are most likely to move in their JF-17 fighter planes to the Skardu airfield



Meanwhile, Bahrain authorities have acted against Pakistanis who took out an anti-India rally

Pakistanis are most likely to move in their JF-17 fighter planes to the Skardu airfield, they said. The Pakistanis use an older version of the C-130 transport aircraft supplied by the Americans a long time ago and one of their military rulers Gen Zia Ul Haq was also killed in power when the C-130 in which he was travelling crashed in August 1988 due to a bomb explosion. Sources said the Pakistan Air Force was planning to conduct an exercise of its Air Force and Army elements and the move of shifting planes to the forward base could also be a part of it.

Skardu is a forward operating base of the Pakistan Air Force and it uses it to support its Army operations on the border with India. Pakistan has been trying to make a big issue out of India's decision of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Meanwhile, Bahrain authorities have acted against Pakistanis who took an Anti rally India rally on Kashmir after Eid Prayers on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Bahrain interior ministry said, "Legal proceedings were taken against some Asians for gathering in a way that violated the law after Eid prayer."

Adding, "It urges citizens and residents to not politically exploit religious occasions." The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution. The rally by Pakistanis was in the backdrop of the Indian government's decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)